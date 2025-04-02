Poonam Gupta appointed as RBI Deputy Governor: Know all about her At RBI, she will replace Deputy Governor Michael Patra. The other three deputy governors are M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J, as per the RBI website.

RBI's new Deputy Governor: The government has approved the appointment of Poonam Gupta, Director General of NCAER, as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year tenure. This position became vacant following M D Patra's departure from office in January.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Poonam Gupta's appointment as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term, effective from her date of joining.

Who is RBI's new Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta?

Gupta is the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India's largest economic policy think tank.

She is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. She joined NCAER in 2021 after working in senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC.

Gupta has taught at the Delhi School of Economics, the University of Maryland (USA), and as a visiting faculty at ISI, Delhi.

She has also served as the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and as a Professor at ICRIER.

Gupta currently serves on the boards of NIPFP and the Global Development Network (GDN). She is also a member of the World Bank's advisory groups on 'Poverty & Equity' and the 'World Development Report,' as well as the Development Advisory Committee of NITI Aayog and FICCI's Executive Committee. During India's G20 Presidency, she chaired the Task Force on Macroeconomics and Trade.

At NCAER, she has led research on economic growth, international financial architecture, central banking, macroeconomic stability, public debt, and state finances.

Gupta holds a Master's degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master's degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD on international economics.

