Get ready to pay more as NHAI hikes toll charges across country: Details Toll Tax News: The revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official said.

Commuters using national highways and expressways will now have to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the country.

According to news agency PTI, the revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from today itself i.e. on April 1, 2025.

NHAI notifies toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately.

According to a senior highways ministry official, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. Every year, it is implemented from April 1.

There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas and 180 are concessionaire-operated toll plazas.

The revised rates will affect the commuters of key routes across the country, including Delhi-Meerut Experssways, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway, among others.

Earlier, cracking down on irregularities in toll collection, state-owned NHAI barred 14 toll collection agencies for irregular activities, following a probe after Uttar Pradesh STF unearthed a fraud, according to an official statement.

NHAI also served show-cause notices to defaulting agencies.

Based on the FIR, 13 user fee-collecting agencies have also been debarred for a period of two years.

Besides, 12.55 lakh refunds were made in 2024 for faulty toll collections on National Highways, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

According to the statement, the 14 agencies debarred by NHAI include AK Construction, Alok Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Anil Kumar Shukla, Ashish Agarwal, Innovision Ltd, MB Construction, Maa Narmada Traders, RK Jain Infra Projects, SPC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, T Suryanarayana Reddy, Vanshika Construction, Westwell Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd, Bhola Nath Rajpati Shukla and Shiva Buildtech Pvt Ltd.