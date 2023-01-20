PM Modi's leadership 'critical in this fractured world,' says WEF founder Klaus Schwab

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PROFKLAUSSCHWAB Klaus Schwab commended the country's contribution to the global healthcare system and its leadership on digital public infrastructure.

After a meeting with the Indian ministerial delegation, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab commended the country's contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem and its leadership on digital infrastructure. The leader also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi's leadership was 'critical in this fractured world.' Schwab said this while attending the WEF Annual Meeting 2023 on Thursday night.

Schwab said, "I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders... I commend the country's decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises."

"India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is critical in this fractured world," he added.

The World Economic Forum shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, said Schwab.

