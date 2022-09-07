PM Gati Shakti programme: Govt nod to policy on long-term leasing of railway land

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The new policy will allow people to lease land for up to 35 years instead of five.

PM Gati Shakti programme: The Union Cabinet approved a policy for the long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme on Wednesday. The government said will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh jobs through this policy.

The new policy will help provide in providing a land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

With an employment generation potential of about 1.25 lakh jobs, the policy will also bring more revenue to the Railways; 300 cargo terminals will be developed in five years. The new policy will enable the integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals.

The Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, last year. Gati Shakti -- a digital platform -- aims to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

