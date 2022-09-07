Wednesday, September 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. PM Gati Shakti programme: Govt nod to policy on long-term leasing of railway land

PM Gati Shakti programme: Govt nod to policy on long-term leasing of railway land

PM Gati Shakti programme: The new policy will help provide in providing a land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2022 16:53 IST
The new policy will allow people to lease land for up to 35
Image Source : PTI The new policy will allow people to lease land for up to 35 years instead of five.

PM Gati Shakti programme: The Union Cabinet approved a policy for the long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme on Wednesday. The government said will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh jobs through this policy.

The new policy will help provide in providing a land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

With an employment generation potential of about 1.25 lakh jobs, the policy will also bring more revenue to the Railways; 300 cargo terminals will be developed in five years. The new policy will enable the integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals. 

The Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, last year. Gati Shakti -- a digital platform -- aims to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. 

Related Stories
Parsvnath Bags 38 Acre Railway Land In Delhi For Rs 1,651 Cr

Parsvnath Bags 38 Acre Railway Land In Delhi For Rs 1,651 Cr

UK Rail Strike: Passengers stranded, worker unions pitted against govt; PM calls for 'compromise'

UK Rail Strike: Passengers stranded, worker unions pitted against govt; PM calls for 'compromise'

Indian Railway employee prints tickets faster than you can blink, video goes viral

Indian Railway employee prints tickets faster than you can blink, video goes viral

Miracle! Man survives being crushed under train at railway junction, watch viral video

Miracle! Man survives being crushed under train at railway junction, watch viral video

Also Read: Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman highlights 7 engines to drive PM Gati Shakti

Latest Business News

Top News

Latest News