Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman highlights 7 engines to drive PM Gati Shakti

Budget 2022 News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. During her short and crisp Budget speech in Lok Sabha, FM Sitharaman seven engines that would drive the ambitious PM Gati Shakti Scheme.

"PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, logistics infra. All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison," Sitharaman said triggering a loud thumping of desks from treasury benches.

The Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, last year. Gati Shakti -- a digital platform -- aims to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

Sitharaman said apart from 100 cargo terminals, 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will also be brought in the next three years.

Sitharaman said that projects, supported by energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage, in national infrastructure pipeline which pertains to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

The Finance Minister also apprised that PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.

