OYO's parent company rebrands as 'Prism' ahead of IPO, reflecting global expansion vision Founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal, OYO now caters to over 100 million customers in more than 35 countries. Its extensive portfolio includes hotel brands such as OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette.

New Delhi:

OYO's parent entity, Oravel Stays, has officially changed its corporate name to Prism as part of a strategic move to unify its diverse businesses under one global brand. This rebranding aligns with OYO’s ambition to evolve beyond its well-known hotel chain identity and position itself as a leading global travel technology platform.

Prism: A unified corporate identity for diverse ventures

In a letter to shareholders, OYO’s Chairman and Founder Ritesh Agarwal explained that Prism will act as the umbrella entity that brings together varied brands while preserving the unique identities of each. The new name follows a global public naming contest that received over 6,000 entries and was chosen to symbolise a clearer, future-ready corporate architecture.

Prism will encompass OYO’s growing portfolio, including premium hospitality, extended stays, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts. Meanwhile, the OYO brand will continue to serve as the consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, where it remains highly recognised worldwide.

OYO’s expanding global footprint and brand portfolio

Founded in 2012 by Agarwal, OYO now serves more than 100 million customers in over 35 countries. Its portfolio includes a range of hotel brands such as OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday, and Palette. In the vacation homes sector, the group operates brands like Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, and Studio Prestige.

Extended stay offerings include Studio 6, acquired through the US-based G6 Hospitality. The company also caters to workspaces and celebration venues via Innov8 and Weddingz.in and offers hospitality technology solutions powered by AI and data science.

Strategic vision and future outlook

The establishment of Prism as a parent brand represents OYO’s forward-looking strategy to streamline its increasing brand ecosystem and communicate its comprehensive presence in the travel and hospitality sectors. According to Agarwal, this clear and modern corporate structure is designed to support scalable growth and innovation, ensuring the company remains competitive as it prepares for its upcoming IPO.