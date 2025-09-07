North Central Railway to install CCTV cameras in 1,800 train coaches for enhanced passenger safety | Details In the initial phase of the project, CCTV cameras will be installed on key trains, including the Prayagraj Express, Shramshakti Express, Prayagraj-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express, Kalindi Express, Prayagraj-Lalgarh Express, Subedarganj-Dehradun Express, Subedarganj-Meerut City Sangam Express etc.

New Delhi:

In a significant security upgrade, the North Central Railway (NCR) has announced the installation of CCTV cameras in nearly 1,800 passenger coaches across its Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra divisions. This initiative aims to bolster safety and monitoring in both modern and conventional train coaches, reaffirming NCR's commitment to secure train travel.

Scope of the installation and technical details

The project will cover 895 modern LHB coaches and 887 ICF coaches, ensuring comprehensive surveillance across a wide range of train rakes. AI-powered CCTV cameras will be deployed in select premium trains, including the Prayagraj Express and Shramshakti Express, enabling advanced tracking and real-time monitoring.

Each air-conditioned coach (First, Second, Third Class, and Chair Car) will be equipped with four CCTV cameras, while general compartments, SLR coaches, and pantry cars will have six cameras each. These cameras are designed to record clear footage even at speeds exceeding 100 km/h and in low-light conditions.

Trains included and monitoring setup

In the project's first phase, cameras will be installed on major trains such as the Prayagraj Express, Shramshakti Express, Prayagraj-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express, Kalindi Express, Prayagraj-Lalgarh Express, Subedarganj-Dehradun Express, Subedarganj-Meerut City Sangam Express, and the Subedarganj-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail.

CCTV units will cover all four entry points and corridors within coaches to capture every movement inside. The video feeds will be monitored centrally at NCR headquarters as well as Divisional Railway Manager offices located in Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj. Plans to install surveillance devices in locomotive cabins are also underway.

Official statements and project expectations

Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, emphasised that this initiative reflects the railway’s commitment to making journeys safer and more secure for passengers. He noted that apart from deterring unlawful activities, the surveillance system would facilitate quicker investigations and monitoring efforts.

Railway officials highlighted that this project is a key part of ongoing efforts to enhance passenger safety standards and build greater confidence in rail travel. Installation work is expected to commence soon.