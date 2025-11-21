Bhangel elevated road: Hours-long commute cut to just 5 minutes, check details To go in the background of the Bhangel Elevated Road, the proposal for the project was received in 2013, with the construction beginning in June 2020.

Noida:

While travelling from Noida Sector 37 to Greater Noida via Bhangel and Surajpur, commuters have encountered the traffic jams along this route. The situation of traffic jams has been persisting for more than two decades. However, the situation is likely to change as the Noida Development Authority has opened the 4.5-kilometre-long elevated road in Bhangel for traffic.

Following the introduction of the elevated road, accessing several Noida sectors from Greater Noida via Surajpur and Bhangel will become easier, with morning and evening traffic jams expected to be eliminated.

The work on the Bhangel elevated road began almost five years ago, and it was completed a few months ago.

In the wake of farmers’ protests when the elevated road was not opened, the Noida Authority finally agreed to open the elevated road to the public on Tuesday. The development is going to bring huge relief to daily commuters, saving their time significantly.

Timeline of the Bhangel elevated road

To go in the background of the Bhangel Elevated Road, the proposal for the project was received in 2013, with the construction beginning in June 2020. This delay of almost two years is being attributed to various approvals, along with a lack of funding.

While the initial deadline for completion was set for December 2022, due to repeated delays, completion could not be reached before 2025. Earlier, the timeline for this elevated road, which took five years to complete, underwent several revisions.

The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited, the company responsible for building the road, completed the construction work in August and finally handed it over to the Noida Authority.

To reduce travel time significantly

This elevated road will connect to Alaghpur Pump near Noida Sector 51, making access to the Special Economic Zone seamless. Incurring a cost of Rs 608 crore, this six-lane flyover will significantly reduce the travel time between Noida and Dadri. Currently, it takes around 40 minutes, which is likely to be reduced to just 5 minutes.