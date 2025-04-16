No more FASTag: NHAI to introduce GNSS-based toll system from May 1, will help commuters No more FASTag: Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed in Nagpur that the GNSS-based system will be rolled out by the end of April. After some delays, it was first expected to launch on April 1. Now, the Centre plans to begin the rollout within the next 15 days.

New Delhi:

Travelling on roads will be further seamless from May 1, 2025 as the Central government is going to introduce a new GPS-based toll collection system. In this regard, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to move away from the widely used FASTag system and will adopt the advanced satellite-backed model that calculates tolls based on how far a vehicle travels.

All you need to know about GPS-based toll collection

The new toll collection system, known as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), will replace FASTags soon, which have been in use since 2016. Even as the FASTags has speed up toll transactions, tehnical glitches at toll plazas led to delays and long queues. Apart from this, the system has also faced its fair share of glitches and complaints, prompting the need for a more efficient upgrade.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed in Nagpur that the GNSS-based system will be rolled out by the end of April. After some delays, it was first expected to launch on April 1. Now, the Centre plans to begin the rollout within the next 15 days.

How GNSS-based toll system works?

Just like the FASTag, which uses RFID technology and requires a tag on the windshield, GNSS works by tracking vehicle movement via satellite. Cars fitted with an on-board unit (OBU) or tracker will be monitored for their exact highway usage. And the toll charges will be calculated based on the distance travelled and automatically deducted from a linked digital wallet. The new toll collection system is expected to support both prepaid and postpaid billing options.

Why India launching GNSS-based toll system?

FASTag helped reduce waiting time at toll booths, but it has faced many technical glitches. Long queues, technical glitches, and misuse of tags were the main issues. To address such technical issues, the NHAI is now planning to switch to a satellite-backed toll system.

How will GNSS-based toll system help commuters?

• It will cut down waiting time by removing the need to stop at booths

• It will prevent manual errors and reduce the risk of fraud

• It will enable a more seamless and contactless driving experience

What FASTag users must know