New connectivity projects are making Dwarka Expressway investment-ready - Here's what experts say Spanning 29 kilometres from Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram, the Dwarka Expressway has witnessed a rapid transition. Upcoming metro extensions and peripheral road links will only amplify this trend.

New Delhi:

If real estate development in NCR is a story of infrastructure-led transformation, the Dwarka Expressway is its centre point. With the Yashobhoomi-Mahipalpur link road, a fully elevated stretch running over the Dwarka Expressway tunnel, nearing completion, it will further add vigour to the real estate in the region. Once operational, it is expected to carry over 1.5 lakh vehicles daily, significantly decongesting the saturated Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48) and enhancing regional mobility. For homebuyers and investors, it's yet another reason to look seriously at the Dwarka Expressway corridor, where infrastructure additions directly correlate with value appreciation.

Spanning 29 kilometres from Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram, the Dwarka Expressway has witnessed a rapid transition. With over 45,000 units launched in the past decade, and another 25,000 expected by 2027, the corridor is being reshaped into an integrated urban ecosystem.

Connectivity projects like the Yashobhoomi-Mahipalpur link are the true enablers of urban real estate, said Dr Vishesh Rawat, VP & Head of Marketing, Sales & CRM, M2K Group.

"Our luxury residential development M2K Olive Green Floors in Sector 104, Gurgaon, has already been witnessing increased demand. Buyers are no longer speculating—they’re deciding to make a buy. The new link road will make commutes to Delhi seamless, enhancing the liveability and long-term value of homes in this corridor," Rawat added.

Residential Boom with End-User Confidence

Residential realty is riding high along the expressway. Sectors like 102, 103, 104, and 113 have seen a surge in new launches. Crucially, this development is no longer driven by speculative investors alone. Many buyers are now end-users - professionals and families seeking a better quality of life, connectivity, and competitive pricing compared to saturated locations like Golf Course Road or Dwarka sub-city.

With new road links and proposed metro connectivity, end-users are gaining confidence, said Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL.

"They’re not just buying for investment they’re choosing to settle down. It’s a significant shift. The demand for well-planned, amenity-rich communities is now being met with modern, future-ready housing,” Singh said.

Price appreciation has reflected this shift. Over the past five years, property values in the Dwarka Expressway belt have surged by over 135 per cent, with some sectors seeing 20 per cent jumps in just six months. Compared to more mature markets, this growth suggests both ongoing demand and long-term potential.

Commercial Momentum Building

The commercial side of the story is equally compelling. With land rates still relatively affordable and infrastructure catching up fast, the area is emerging as a preferred location for corporate offices, mixed-use developments, and F&B outlets.

"Sector 99 is emerging as a key commercial node thanks to projects like ours that combine workspaces with retail and dining. The Yashobhoomi-Mahipalpur link will drastically cut commute times. For corporate tenants and high-street brands, that's a game-changer. It’s not just about space anymore—it’s about strategic location with sustainable growth,” said Prakash Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Ocus Group.

Upcoming metro extensions and peripheral road links will only amplify this trend.