Central Railway brings back iconic Neral–Matheran toy train, scenic rides resume from this date Neral–Matheran Toy Train: While services from Neral will start at 8:50 am and 10:25 am, return journeys from Matheran can be taken at 2:45 pm and 4:00 pm.

Mumbai:

The Central Railway has announced the resumption of the iconic Neral–Matheran toy train service from 6 November 2025. This comes following a four-month monsoon suspension. The resumption will reconnect one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated hill stations with the plains. The latest development, which sees the re-opening of this narrow-gauge heritage, ensures the return of sustainable, low-impact travel to one of the oldest eco-sensitive hill destinations in the country.

Neral and Matheran stretch

The Neral and Matheran stretch, which runs for a distance of 21 kilometres, was first opened in 1907. Being a UNESCO-recognised heritage corridor, it is cherished for its forested slopes, steep curves, and panoramic views.

In the wake of monsoon season, which brings incessant heavy rains, the services are suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent track damage from June to October.

However, limited connectivity is ensured through shuttle services even in this period between Aman Lodge and Matheran for residents and visitors. As full services resume now, two pairs of regular trains are slated to operate daily.

Toy train timings

While services from Neral will start at 8:50 am and 10:25 am, return journeys from Matheran can be taken at 2:45 pm and 4:00 pm. The trains to be operated are equipped with several features, as these come with a blend of second-class, first-class, and vistadome coaches. These features ensure that passengers can enjoy the beauty of the Western Ghats, which is reminiscent of lush green, surreal surroundings.

In a statement, an official from Central Railway said, “Safety checks were completed to ensure that the monsoon did not compromise the structural integrity of the line.”

The official went on to add that minor vegetation clearance and track rectifications have been undertaken before the reopening process.

Along with the regular trains, shuttle services, i.e. Aman Lodge–Matheran shuttle services, will remain operating daily to facilitate short-distance travel.

ALSO READ | Big relief for air travellers! You may soon be allowed free cancellation within 48 hours of booking