This NBFC awaits RBI approval for expansion in international markets

Mumbai:

Standard Capital Markets has informed exchanges that it is awaiting approvals from regulatory authorities, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to explore international markets as part of a broader strategy to expand its financial services portfolio and strengthen its global footprint.

As part of this initiative, the NBFC said that it is evaluating opportunities to establish overseas subsidiaries and strategic partnerships in key global financial hubs.

"The proposed international ventures will focus on secured and unsecured lending, trade finance, and wealth management solutions, tailored to both individual and institutional clients," the company said.

"We are excited to take this significant step toward our global vision. Expanding internationally allows us to serve clients with diversified needs, tap into new revenue streams, and position SCML as a competitive player in the global NBFC sector," the management said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday amid profit-taking after a seven-day rally and muted trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 242.01 points to 79,874.48 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 72.3 points to 24,256.65.

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark gauge zoomed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 per cent and the Nifty jumped 1,929.8 points or 8.61 per cent.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors were among the gainers.