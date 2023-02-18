Mukesh Ambani, son Akash offer prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on Mahashivratri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visit Somnath Mahadev in Gujarat

Gujarat: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani also donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

They were welcomed by PK Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai.

As Mukesh Ambani and Akash offered prayers before the deity, the priest (pujari) of the temple offered them sandal paste and stole as mark of respect to the industrialists.

The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour.

Mukesh Ambani, who took over the reins of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden demise of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani, last month completed 20 years at the helm during which the company saw a 17-fold jump in revenues, 20-times surge in profit and has become a global conglomerate.

Following Dhirubhai's death in 2002, Mukesh and his younger brother Anil assumed joint leadership of Reliance. While the elder brother took over as the chairman and managing director, Anil was named vice chairman and joint managing director.

