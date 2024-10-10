Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTOS Mukesh Ambani mourns Ratan Tata's death, calls it a 'day of sorrow for India'

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ratan Tata, calling it a “day of sorrow for India” and a personal loss. In a moving statement on X, Ambani described Tata as a visionary industrialist, a philanthropist and a dear friend. He extended his condolences to the Tata family and the entire Tata Group.

Ratan Tata was remembered as a visionary and philanthropic leader

Ambani highlighted Tata’s pivotal role in India’s global growth, noting its contribution to national development and philanthropy. He lauded Tata for expanding the Tata Group globally and making it an international entity. “Ratan Tata was a virtuous and noble person, whose values ​​inspire us all,” Ambani added.

Read Mukesh Ambani's full statement here:

"It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good," Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

"With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991. On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti," he added.

Enduring legacy of Ratan Tata

Born in 1937, Ratan Tata headed the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, giving the group tremendous growth. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 for his contribution to India.

