Mold-Tek Technologies Q3 results: Engineering firm's PAT up 450%; stock gains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File Photo for representation only.

Leading Engineering and Technology Solutions partner Mold-Tek Technologies has reported a net profit of Rs 9.20 crore in Q3FY23, an increase of massive 452 per cent on YoY basis. The net profit in Q3FY22 stood at Rs 1.66 crore. In the preceding quarter, the small cap company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.85 crore.

BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

The Hyderabad headquartered company through an exchange filing informed that its total income stood at Rs 41.11 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 24.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. In Q2FY23, the total income was Rs 35 crore.

J Lakshmana Rao, Chairman and MD, Mold-Tek Technologies Limited, in a statement said that the company's both civil and mechanical divisions delivered a stellar performance in the third quarter.

ALSO READ: Budget 2023: Centre always kept country's interest paramount, says President Murmu

Mold-Tek Technologies said that in the first 9 months of FY23, its total income came in at Rs 105.53 crore, resulting in an increase of 46 per cent from the same period in FY22. The net profit jumped by whopping 122 per cent to Rs 19.15 crore in the same duration, compared to first 9 months of the last financial year.

Mold-Tek Technologies is a small cap company. The shares of the company have delivered a massive return of more than 110 per cent in the past 1 year. On Wednesday, the counter traded in green, quoting Rs 174 apiece around noon.

Latest Business News