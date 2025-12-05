Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat launch date out: Full timetable inside The work on the upcoming superfast express has been expedited, with the railway administration paying special attention to the tracks, signalling, and station platforms.

Lucknow:

In what marks a positive development for Uttar Pradesh’s rail network, the Vande Bharat Express running from Gomti Nagar in Lucknow to Saharanpur has finally received the green light. Following the approval from the Ministry of Railways for train numbers 26503/26504, this superfast train will now begin its operations on December 9, 2025.

The upcoming train will be the second Vande Bharat train running to Saharanpur. It is aimed at providing the region with fast, safe, and efficient connectivity.

Notably, local MLA Rajiv Gumber had submitted the proposal to the Union Railway Minister for the Vande Bharat train, and the Railways have now given the approval for the same.

The work on the upcoming superfast express has been expedited, with the railway administration paying special attention to the tracks, signalling, and station platforms. This train will be operational for six days a week.

Train number 26504 will start its journey from Gomtinagar every afternoon at 3:10 PM (15:10). It will arrive at Daliganj at 15:25 PM and depart at 15:38 PM. Later, it will reach Sitapur Junction at 16:33 (departure 16:35 PM) and stop at Sitapur City at 16:55 PM.

It will arrive at Shahjahanpur at 18:08 (departure 18:10) in the evening and reach Bareilly at 19:05 (departure 19:07). After arriving at Moradabad at 8:35 PM (20:35) (departure 20:40), it will have stoppages at Najibabad at 21:54 PM (departure 21:56 PM) and Roorkee at 22:42 PM (departure 22:44 PM), respectively. This Vande Bharat Express will finally reach Saharanpur at 23:50 PM the same day.

During its return journey, train number 26503 will depart from Saharanpur at 5:05 AM, with stoppages at Roorkee at 5:40 AM (departure 5:42 AM) and Najibabad at 6:25 AM (departure 6:27 AM), respectively. It will then reach Moradabad at 8:00 AM (departure 8:05 AM), and then arrive at Bareilly at 9:40 AM (departure 9:42 AM) and Shahjahanpur at 11:07 AM (departure 11:09 AM).

Later in the afternoon, the Vande Bharat Express will reach Sitapur City at 12:25 PM and Sitapur Junction at 12:28 PM (departure 12:30 PM). It will make a stop at Daliganj at 13:34 PM (departure 13:43 PM). This Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Gomtinagar at 2:05 PM (14:05).