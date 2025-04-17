Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway set to open in July, travel time to be reduced to 40 minutes, check cost, status The Lucknow Kanpur Expressway is being developed at a cost of Rs 4,700 crore and the budget is provided for the completion of the entire project, including major and minor bridges, underpasses, and flyovers.

Lucknow:

A 63-kilometer, 6-lane access-controlled highway connecting Lucknow and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is designed to be expandable to eight lanes and is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities from the current 1.5-3 hours to 35-40 minutes. The project is nearing completion and is slated to open in July 2025.

The expressway is under construction now and after its completion, it will start from Lucknow connecting Bani, Kantha, Amarsas and will end near Azad Marg, Kanpur.

It should be noted that the foundation stone of the expressway was laid in March 2019 (again on January 5, 2022), and was notified as NE 6 in the Gazette of India in December 2020.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: Check features

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will have 2 elevated portions between Amausi and Bani. The expressway will consist of 3 major bridges, 28 minor bridges, 38 underpasses and 6 flyovers.

Length: 63 kilometers.

Lanes: Initially 6 lanes, expandable to 8.

Access Control: No unauthorised entry or exit points except for designated entry/exit points.

Travel Time Reduction: The expressway aims to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from 1.5-3 hours to 35-45 minutes.

Construction Status: The project is 80% complete as of February 2025 and is expected to be operational by June 2025.

Cost: Rs 4,700 crore.

Construction Model: Executed under the EPC model.

Other Features: Includes elevated sections, bridges, underpasses, and flyovers.

Lucknow Kanpur Expressway: Expected opening date

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is likely to open to the public ahead of its earlier deadline that is July 2025. Over 70 percent of the construction work on the 63-km-long expressway is completed, and the deadline has been preponed.

The commuters must note that the speed limit on the route will be 120 km per hour and the distance, which took around 3 to 4 hours to complete, will come under 40 minutes once the expressway is operational.

Lucknow Kanpur Expressway: Check cost

The Lucknow Kanpur Expressway is being developed at a cost of Rs 4,700 crore and the budget is provided for the completion of the entire project, including major and minor bridges, underpasses, and flyovers.