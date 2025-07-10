LDA accelerates construction under Green Corridor project, major stretches set to open before Diwali The stretch from Hanuman Setu to Daliganj, which is another significant segment of the corridor, is expected to be completed by December.

Lucknow:

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has accelerated the construction of its ambitious Green Corridor project, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion for commuters in the city. Key stretches of the corridor are nearing completion and are expected to take their final shape by Diwali this year.

Estimated Cost Of Project

With an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore, the Green Corridor project begins near IIM Road and extends to Kisan Path via Shaheed Path. The development of the corridor is being executed in multiple phases.

Aiming to ensure seamless connectivity between north and south Lucknow, the project will act as a direct road linkage from Hanuman Setu to Samta Mulak intersection.

Ajeet Singh, LDA executive engineer and project in-charge of the Green Corridor project, noted that the road from Nishatganj to Samta Mulak intersection, one of the most critical portions of the corridor, is almost 75 per cent complete.

While stressing that the construction is in full swing, Singh said, “If everything goes to plan, this section will be opened for public use by next month.”

Work Progressing Swiftly

According to LDA officials, the stretch between IIM Road and Pakka Pul has been used by commuters for over a year, adding that the work on the remaining stretches is progressing swiftly.

The stretch from Hanuman Setu to Daliganj, which is another significant segment of the corridor, is expected to be completed by December. The stretch has only seen 60% of the work, attributable to complexities involving the construction of a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) along with other technical components.

Notably, the approval for the project is subject to stringent conditions aimed at ensuring quality, transparency, and accountability. The LDA needs to secure all necessary technical clearances, obtain competitive rates through e-tendering, and complete all environmental and statutory approvals before moving forward.