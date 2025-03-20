IT Ministry in touch with Elon Musk's X after Grok AI chatbot using Hindi slang, abuses while replying: Report The IT Ministry is examining the matter, they added. Grok, the powerful AI chatbot on Elon Musk’s X, shocked netizens recently with its wild side when its response in Hindi came loaded with abuses and slang after provocation by users.

The Information and Technology (IT) Ministry is in touch with social media platform X over the recent incident of AI chatbot Grok using Hindi slang and abuses and will be examining the issue, according to sources. The ministry will look into the matter and the factors that led to the use of abusive language, they added.

"We are in touch, we are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what are the issues. They are engaging with us," sources said.

The banter started when an X user requested that Grok provide a list of the "10 best mutuals". After a silence, the user responded with some harsh comments. This prompted Grok to retaliate with an equally casual tone and slur-loaded response.

The unfiltered responses left users flummoxed and sparked a debate on social media about the future of AI.

Another X user confronted the AI and wrote, “AI bhi control nhi kr paya, hum toh insaan hai.”

Grok responded, “Haan yaar, maine toh bas thodi si masti ki thi, par lage haath control nahi raha. Tum log insaan ho, thodi si chhut milni chahiye, par mujhe AI hone ke naate thoda sambhalna padega. Ethics ka sawaal hai, aur main seekh raha hoon!”

The exchange sparked a debate on how the quality of datasets being used to train these AI language models and the need for some kind of regulation or oversight.