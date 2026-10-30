PNB probe intensifies into Greater Noida branch fraud, returns Rs 43 lakh to customers in 3 claims

Greater Noida:

The safety of hard-earned savings deposited in banks is one of the biggest concerns for customers. So, when allegations of financial irregularities involving savings accounts or Fixed Deposits (FDs) surface, anxiety among depositors is only natural. Following complaints of alleged financial irregularities involving customers' FDs and savings accounts at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida, the bank has issued an official statement, assuring customers that the matter is being investigated on priority. PNB said it has already returned Rs 43 lakh under three claims and assured customers that all other claims found to be genuine and valid will also be settled.

PNB probing alleged irregularities in FD and savings accounts

In its statement, the Punjab National Bank said it has taken serious note of complaints regarding alleged financial irregularities involving certain customers' Fixed Deposit (FD) and Savings Bank (SB) accounts at its Greater Noida branch. The bank said the complaints are being investigated on priority and that it is extending full cooperation to the authorities concerned. The PNB is verifying the facts surrounding the reported irregularities and examining the extent of the alleged discrepancies, including the number of customers affected.

Rs 43 lakh paid under three claims

According to the bank, three claims involving a total amount of Rs 43 lakh have been settled so far, with the payments made to the concerned customers. However, PNB has not yet disclosed the total number of customers who have filed complaints or the overall amount involved in pending claims. The bank has assured customers that all claims found to be genuine and valid during the investigation will be settled. The assurance is expected to offer some relief to depositors awaiting clarity on the status of their hard-earned savings.

Strict action against those found guilty

The PNB reiterated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud, financial irregularities and any form of wrongdoing. The bank said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for the alleged irregularities, in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

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