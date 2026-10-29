Noida Authority eases industrial norms, land transfer fees reduced by 3%, shareholding rules relaxed

Transfer fees for operational industrial units in Noida will now be 7 per cent, down from 10 per cent. The Noida Authority Board has approved changes to the Unified Regulations 2025. The Board also relaxed time extensions for construction and commencement of production for industrial units, penalties for delays in reporting changes in company shareholdings, and the process for changing a company's legal structure.

Transfer fee was increased from 4 per cent to 10 per cent in 2025

The Unified Regulations 2025 increased the transfer fee for operational industrial units from 4 per cent to 10 per cent. Now, it has been reduced by 3 per cent, from 10 to 7 per cent. This will provide relief to entrepreneurs transferring industrial units.

Extra time extension can be given up to 3 years

The government has also revised the time-extension rules for completing construction on industrial land and starting a unit. The base period will be 3 years for land up to 20,000 square meters and 5 years for land larger than this. After that, annual extensions will be available for up to 3 years. After the base period, a fee of 3 per cent of the land area will be payable for the first year, 5 per cent for the second year, and 7 per cent for the third year. A maximum time extension of one year will be granted each time.

Reduction in late fees on change in shareholding

The late fee for not reporting a change in a company's shareholding within the stipulated time has been reduced from Rs 500 per day to Rs 300 per day. The process for converting a private limited company into an LLP has also been simplified. If all shareholders become partners in the LLP in the same proportion and there is no change in actual ownership and control, the entity's character can be changed in the authority's records based on a declaration deed.

Relief in family share transfer also

The rules governing family shareholding transfers have also changed. Transfers of shares from in-laws to daughters-in-law will be included in the family relationship category for fee exemptions. Furthermore, transfers within family relationships defined by government notifications will also be exempt under the rules.

According to the authority, these changes will be effective from the date the Office Order's issued. They will apply to pending applications and applications received afterwards. However, fees deposited under approvals granted before the Office Order will not be refunded or adjusted.

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