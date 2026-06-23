IRCTC CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain resigns citing personal reasons, here's how shares react

New Delhi:

Sanjay Kumar Jain, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) Officer of the 1990 batch, has resigned as the Chairman & Managing Director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC). According to the information available, the government has accepted his resignation, but he will remain in his post until July 20, 2026. Jain took charge of the IRCTC CMD on February 14, 2024, and under his leadership, the company expanded into various areas, including ticket booking, tourism services, and catering. He is a 1990-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer with extensive experience in railway administration.

Jain was instrumental in giving the luxury train Maharajas’ Express a new dimension through unique marketing initiatives. He was also instrumental in launching India’s first ‘Executive Lounge’ on the lines of Airport Lounges at New Delhi Railway Station. The Financial and Operational Model developed for 'Jan Ahar – New Delhi’ during his tenure was later replicated throughout IRCTC. During his leadership, IRCTC's North Zone tourism business grew 35-fold over 5 years.

Due to his contribution, the Ministry of Railways has honoured him twice by the highest award in Indian Railways - the Minister of Railways award for his meritorious services – in 1999 in his role as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Danapur) and in 2019 as Divisional Railway Manager/Mumbai CSMT Central Railway.

Journey from Bhagalpur to Delhi

Sanjay Kumar Jain originally hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar. His father is a well-known businessman in the district. Jain received his early education in Bhagalpur. He subsequently spent several years in Kolkata pursuing higher education in Chartered Accountancy (CA). He has distinguished himself by holding several important positions within the Railways, and his resignation is being seen as a significant change for the Railways and IRCTC.

IRCT Share Price

The stock opened the trading session in the red at Rs 521.10, down from the previous close of Rs 521.90, on the BSE. While the stock gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 524, it failed to sustain the higher level and fell to an intraday low of Rs 511.50, representing a fall of Rs 10.40, or 1.99 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 518.50, down Rs 3.40, or 0.65 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 41,480.