Hurun India Rich List 2026: Adani reclaims top spot as wealth jumps 13%, check top 10

A major shake-up has once again reshaped the race for wealth among India's billionaires. According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, Gautam Adani and his family have regained the top spot among India's richest families. Mukesh Ambani and his family rank second in the 15th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. The Adani family's total wealth has increased to Rs 9.23 lakh crore, while the Ambani family's wealth remains at Rs 8.63 lakh crore.

LN Mittal's wealth jumps 93%

Lakshmi Mittal and family have secured the third spot this year. Their wealth increased by nearly 93 per cent to Rs 3.39 lakh crore. Their businesses benefited from higher steel prices and trade protection in Europe. Cyrus Poonawala and family of Serum Institute rank fourth with wealth of Rs 3.03 lakh crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family of HCL are ranked fifth. Her wealth is Rs 2.79 lakh crore, making her India's richest woman.

Number of billionaires in India reaches record high

According to the Hurun Rich List, the number of individuals in India with assets worth at least Rs 1,000 crore has risen to 1,810. Their combined wealth is ₹187.5 lakh crore. At the same time, the number of dollar billionaires in India has risen to a record 391. Technology and artificial intelligence are also rapidly influencing the rich list. For the first time, AI is included as a separate sector, with 19 individuals holding a total wealth of Rs 3.07 lakh crore.

Rank Name Wealth 2026 (INR Cr) Wealth Change (%) Company Age City of Residence 1 (+1) Gautam Adani & family 9,22,800 +13% Adani 64 Ahmedabad 2 (-1) Mukesh Ambani & family 8,63,400 -10% Reliance Industries 69 Mumbai 3 * LN Mittal & family 3,39,300 +93% ArcelorMittal 76 London 4 - Cyrus S Poonawalla & family 3,03,400 +23% Serum Institute of India 85 Pune 5 (-2) Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family 2,78,500 -2% HCL 45 New Delhi 6 (-1) Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 2,68,700 +15% Aditya Birla 59 Mumbai 7 - Dilip Shanghvi 2,64,600 +15% Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 70 Mumbai 8 - Azim Premji & family 2,62,800 +19% Wipro 81 Bengaluru 9 * Anil Agarwal & family 2,08,300 +87% Vedanta Resources 73 London 10 * Samir Mehta & family 1,89,400 +52% Torrent Pharmaceuticals 63 Ahmedabad Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. (+) Rank up; (-) Rank down; (–) No change; (*) New to the top 10

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 features 1,810 individuals, up 128 from last year, across 163 cities, including 106 in India. Their combined wealth stands at Rs 187.5 lakh crore (USD 1.96 trillion), a 12.8 per cent rise, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9 per cent and the Sensex declined 5.8 per cent over the same period. India now counts a record 391 dollar billionaires, up 27 from last year.

"With 70 per cent of the 1,810 individuals being self-made and 347 new entrants, it is clear that India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to expand and diversify, with growing participation from younger entrepreneurs and women," said Payal Bansal Kanodia, Promoter, M3M India & Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation.

The cut-off date for the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 was 24 August 2026, when the exchange rate to the US dollar was Rs 95.6346.

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