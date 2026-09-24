Adani Group to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, to build 2,000-bed hospital

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has announced that his conglomerate would invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035. Adani today laid the foundation stone for the 2,000-bed super-speciality hospital, 'Adani Arogya Mandir', in Kolkata's New Town area with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. After laying the foundation, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir' and create 10,000 jobs.

Adani Arogya Mandir

The Adani Group will spend Rs 4,000 crore to build this super-speciality hospital. The project will create approximately 10,000 new jobs and employment opportunities, significantly benefiting local youth. Gautam Adani was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani (MD of APSEZ) during the groundbreaking ceremony and stage presentation. Earlier, Gautam Adani met with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss investment priorities in the state.

Bengal to see Rs 1 lakh crore investment by 2035

During the event in Kolkata, industrialist Gautam Adani announced that his group will invest a total of Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035. This investment by the Adani Group will not be limited to the healthcare sector, but will also expand into key sectors such as ports, logistics, power, roads, and data centres.

“I am proud to stand here today. This place will become an important institution of health, hope, and human dignity for generations to come. I thank the Chief Minister for being here today. This morning, I visited Kalighat and prayed to Mother Kali for ‘Shakti’ (power). I asked for the strength to lead with courage, the ‘will power’ to dream big, and the ‘action power’ to fulfill those dreams. As I returned, I remembered that when great opportunities arise in a place, great responsibility also comes with them. Bengal is currently going through such a crucial phase. The responsibility of transforming this change into development lies with the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. I am confident that under his leadership, Bengal will create new possibilities for development in the times to come. The Adani Group is also fully committed to advancing these possibilities and contributing to Bengal's development,” the Adani Group Chairman said.

50 per cent beds for economically backward people

Fifty per cent of the hospital's beds will be reserved for economically weaker sections. The Chief Minister noted that such a provision is rare in the country. This will be a major super-speciality hospital project, which will also include a medical college and a research institute.

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