From Idli to Dhokla: Vande Bharat trains to soon serve local cuisine onboard

Passengers travelling on Vande Bharat trains will soon be able to savour local cuisines of the regions they pass through, as the Indian Railways plans to introduce region-specific food onboard to enhance the travel experience. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials to ensure that Vande Bharat trains serve local dishes reflecting regional culture and tastes.

The directive was issued during a review meeting held at Rail Bhawan, which was also attended by Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Local cuisine to be introduced in all trains in future

The Ministry of Railways, in a statement, said, "The Union Minister directed officials to provide local cuisine of the region in Vande Bharat trains. Introducing local cuisine will significantly enhance the passenger experience by offering food that reflects the culture and tastes of the regions being traversed. This facility will be expanded to all the trains progressively in the future."

The Union Minister also noted that the crackdown by Indian Railways on train ticket booking through fake identities is yielding positive results. "Following the introduction of a stringent system to establish user identity and detect fake IDs, about 5,000 new user IDs are now being added daily on the IRCTC website. Before the latest reforms, this number had touched nearly one lakh new user IDs per day."

Railways deactivated 3.03 crore fake accounts

So far, Indian Railways has deactivated 3.03 crore fake accounts. Additionally, around 2.7 crore user IDs have either been temporarily suspended or flagged for suspension due to suspicious activities. "These steps have already helped Indian Railways deactivate 3.03 crore fake accounts. Another 2.7 crore user IDs have either been temporarily suspended or identified for suspension based on the suspicious activities they are indulging in."

The Union Minister and the Minister of State directed officials to ensure that the ticketing system is reformed to a level where all travellers are able to book tickets easily through a real and genuine user ID.

