Indian Railways: Senior citizens can get a confirmed lower berth seat | Here’s how to book

In Indian Railways, rules related to special reservation have been implemented for the comfort of senior citizens. These rules are specifically for men above 60 years and women above 45 years traveling alone or with one companion. However, if they are traveling in a group of more than two people, then getting a lower berth reservation becomes difficult. If only upper or middle berths are available, then railway authorities may allocate lower berths if seats become vacant.

Indian Railways takes special efforts to accommodate senior citizens during the festive season by increasing the chances of getting a lower berth. However, some steps must be followed while booking tickets to avail of this benefit.

How to get a lower berth as a senior citizen?

1. Use senior citizen quota while booking

Senior citizens should select the IRCTC Senior Citizen Quota of ticket booking at IRCTC or while booking any other online ticket. This way, there is a great chance of getting a lower berth.

2. Booking tickets separately in group travel

If travelling with family, it is best to book the senior citizen's ticket separately and not in a group. That way, one has a greater chance of getting a lower berth under the Lower Berth Quota. Booking as part of a group severely reduces the possibility of getting a lower berth.

3. Age should be input correctly

While booking tickets, make sure that the age is entered correctly. A mistake here will ensure the loss of benefits from the senior citizen quota and chances to get a lower berth will reduce.

4. Booking tickets in advance

Even getting a seat is a challenge during festival seasons. For tickets to be confirmed with a lower berth, try booking them 15 days in advance once the reservation opens. There are more seats in sleeper class compared to AC coaches and hence easier to have a confirmed lower berth for sleeper class.

Why is it so hard to get lower berth during festivals?

Festivals see a surge in railway passengers, making ticket confirmation difficult. Senior citizens might face challenges in getting a lower berth due to high demand. However, Indian Railways shares updates and guidelines during peak seasons to help passengers secure confirmed lower berths.

Additional facilities for senior citizens in Indian Railways

Indian Railways offers several benefits to senior citizens, such as reduced ticket prices and reservation preference. If a middle berth is assigned, senior citizens can ask the Ticket Examiner (TTE) to shift them to a lower berth if available. TTEs usually oblige such requests by re-allocating seats.

Indian Railways also offers wheelchair assistance, ramps, and special counters at railway stations to make travel easy for senior citizens.

