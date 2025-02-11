Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Mumbai fire: Massive blaze erupts at Jogeshwari furniture market, firefighters on scene | VIDEO

A Level-2 fire broke out at Oshiwara Furniture Market near SV Road, Jogeshwari West on Tuesday afternoon. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is battling the flames. No injuries reported so far.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Mumbai
Published : Feb 11, 2025 12:20 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 13:09 IST
Mumbai fire
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai fire: Massive blaze erupts at Jogeshwari furniture market.

A Level-2 fire broke out at a furniture factory near SV Road in Jogeshwari West on Tuesday afternoon. The fire erupted at Oshiwara Furniture Market, near A1 Darbar Restaurant on Swami Vivekanand Marg.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the emergency call at 11:52 AM and immediately dispatched multiple fire tenders to the scene. The fire, which has been classified as Level-2, is currently confined to the ground floor of the furniture godown, with efforts underway to bring it under control.

Emergency response and agencies involved

Several emergency response teams have been deployed, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Adani Electricity, Ward Staff, and 108 Ambulance services.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. Firefighters are working to douse the flames and prevent further spread.

More updates to follow as the situation develops.

