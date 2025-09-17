Railways launches train tour package covering 4 Jyotirlingas: Check itinerary, price, and other details The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will take passengers on a nine-day journey to four revered Jyotirlinga temples and the iconic Statue of Unity.

New Delhi:

In a bid to promote spiritual and cultural tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of a special "Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train" that will take passengers on a nine-day journey to four revered Jyotirlinga temples and the iconic Statue of Unity. This tour package, set to commence on October 25, 2025, promises to be a unique blend of ancient religious traditions and modern national pride.

Key highlights of the Jyotirlingas tour

Tour duration: 08 Nights/09 Days from October 25

08 Nights/09 Days from October 25 Tour Itinerary: Amritsar – Ujjain – Kevadiya- Dwarka – Veraval

Amritsar – Ujjain – Kevadiya- Dwarka – Veraval Boarding/de-boarding: Amritsar, Jalandhar City Jn, Ludhiana Jn, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt. Jn, Kurukshetra Jn, Karnal,Panipat Jn, Sonipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari Jn.

Amritsar, Jalandhar City Jn, Ludhiana Jn, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt. Jn, Kurukshetra Jn, Karnal,Panipat Jn, Sonipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari Jn. No. seats: Sleeper- 640, III AC- 70, II AC- 52

Destinations and visits covered

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple Kevadiya: Statue of Unity

Statue of Unity Dwarka: Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Dwarkadhish temple

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Dwarkadhish temple Veraval: Somnath Jyotirlinga temple.

As per IRCTC, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will depart from Amritsar and make stops at prominent cities, including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Delhi Cantt and Rewari, allowing passengers from these regions to board the train.

Package Cost

The IRCTC official statement informed that the train will accommodate a total of 762 passengers, categorised into Economy, Standard and Comfort classes. The fare for the journey ranges from Rs 19,555 to Rs 39,410 per passenger, depending on the class of travel.

Comfort (2AC): Rs 39,410 per person

Standard (3AC): Rs 27,815 per person

Economy (Sleeper): Rs 19,555 per person

Package inclusions

The package includes a range of amenities such as vegetarian meals, accommodations, transfers, sightseeing tours, insurance and security.

Train journey, night stay in budget hotels, and 'wash and change' in budget hotels as per the chosen category-Economy, Standard or Comfort.

Onboard train meals (veg only).

Off board meals (veg only) in good quality Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets/Packed Meals.

All Transfers and sightseeing by buses.

Travel insurance for the passengers.

Security on Train

All applicable Taxes

Package exclusions

Monument and temple entry charges, boating, etc.

Meals are preset and a choice of menu is not available.

Any room service will be chargeable.

Cost of sightseeing, entrance and local guides etc. not included in the itinerary.

All kind of tips to drivers, waiters, guides, representative, Fuel Surcharge, etc.

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks not in the regular menus provided by us.

Anything not included in the inclusions.

Booking information

Passengers can book their tickets through the IRCTC's official website or at regional offices in Chandigarh and Delhi. The IRCTC advises passengers to carry valid identification and undergo a health check-up before embarking on the journey.

