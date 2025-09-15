First Images Out: Bilimora Bullet Train Station in Gujarat nears completion, check area, height, other details Bilimora is known for its mango orchards, and the station's exterior reflects this theme. All passenger areas will have plenty of natural light and good ventilation.

Ahmedabad :

The Bilimora Bullet Train Station in Gujarat is near completion and covers an area of 38,394 square metres. The station’s design is inspired by the local mango orchards and features modern facilities. It stands 20.5 meters tall at its highest point. Currently, workers are finishing the architectural design and installing the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

Bilimora Is Famous For Mango Orchards

This station will have modern amenities. It will include a comfortable waiting area, an efficient ticketing system, security features, and digital infrastructures. The station is a key part of the bullet train network and merges local culture with modern design.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route To Have 12 Stations

There are 12 stations being built along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route. These include Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai. The train will take just 2 hours and 7 minutes to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at a speed of 320 km per hour. The total distance between the two cities is 508 km, with 348 km in Gujarat and 156 km in Maharashtra.

For the project, 1390 hectares of land have been set aside. Out of this, 430 hectares are in Maharashtra, 960 hectares are in Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. All of the necessary land has been acquired.

L&T Gets Order For Bullet Train Project

Meanwhile, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has bagged a large order for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The company classifies a contract worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as a large order.

L&T said its Transportation Infrastructure business has secured the order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 156 route km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (Package T1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

With PTI Inputs