Indian Railways announces over 200 new trains for Diwali and other festivals | Complete detail inside

As Diwali festive season has started, people from across the country are looking to travel to reach their homes causing massive rush on the railway stations. To tackle the biggest annual footfall and facilitate safe and timely journeys, the Indian Railways has announced 200 new trains.

Running from the length and breadth of the country, these trains will connect major stations including Anand Vihar, New Delhi, Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Rohtak, Pune and LTT, among others. Along with that, on October 29, 20 special trains will also run to facilitate those travelling during the festive season.

7,000 trains to accommodate passengers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Earlier on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will operate 7,000 special trains this year to accommodate the increased passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. These trains are expected to facilitate an additional two lakh passengers daily.

According to railway officials, 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers' footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, the officials said.

Platform ticket sales restricted

Meanwhile, the Central Railway on Sunday imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Nagpur. The development came after nine people were injured, including two critically, in a stampede after a rush for boarding a Gorakhpur-bound train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

