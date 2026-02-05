India-US trade deal safeguards farmers' interests, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the interests of farmers have been fully protected, and not just main grains and major crops, but dairy products as well are safe.

New Delhi:

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the interests of Indian farmers have been safeguarded in the recent trade deal between India and the United States. Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Union Minister said that the interests of farmers have been fully protected, and not just main grains and major crops, but dairy products as well are safe. "When I talk about farmers of India, it also includes dairy. Their interests have been protected in the India-US trade deal," Chohuan said.

"We believe in strong dialogue, not in conflict. This deal is truly a unique example of diplomacy, development, and dignity," he said.

When asked whether he, as a minister of the Government of India, was kept in the loop during the negotiations, he said, "I can clearly say that the Prime Minister said two things, which as a citizen I am proud of. The Prime Minister said, 'I will not let the country bow down.' He never allowed it to. Second, he said that there will be no compromise on farmers' interests, no matter what personal losses may be incurred."

Congress spreading misinformation

Singh also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on the India-US trade deal. He alleged that rumours were spread to create uncertainty and disorder.

India-US trade deal

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement assumes significance as several labour-intensive sectors like textiles, apparel, leather and marine were facing challenges to export goods to the US due to the 50 per cent tariffs.

India's merchandise exports to the US declined 1.83 per cent to USD 6.88 billion in December 2025 due to high tariffs imposed by America, according to Commerce Ministry data.