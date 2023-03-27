India to push for rupee trade agenda during G20 meetings: Official

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

India will be looking to push the rupee trade agenda with foreign countries during the G-20 meetings it is going to organise as part of its ongoing presidency of the forum, a senior bureaucrat said.

"Definitely, we would like to see that rupee trade also happens, particularly those countries which are facing issues," Barthwal told reporters.

The bureaucrat was responding to a question about whether India will be looking at the upcoming G-20 meeting of the trade and investment group as a platform to boost rupee trade.

The official further mentioned that the issue of pushing the rupee trade agenda was not just part of the G20 Summit meeting.

It can be noted that as of now, India has been successful in forging agreements with 18 countries since embarking on the agenda of settling trade in the rupee amid currency volatility last year. India is the President of G-20 in the current term.

About 100 delegates from various G-20 countries, special invitee countries and international organisations will be attending the three-day meeting in the financial capital from Tuesday.

Recently, India went for Russia's oil purchase during the Ukraine war through a Rubble-Rupee settlement.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | RBI has allowed banks from 18 countries to open rupee accounts for trade: Govt

Latest Business News