India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train to start by December-end on THIS route | Check Details

New Delhi:

Indian railway passengers are about to step into a new era of long distance travel. Speed similar to Tejas, comfort comparable to Rajdhani, and the advanced technology of Vande Bharat will now come together in a single train with India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Delhi-Patna route.

The exhaustion of overnight journeys will soon be a thing of the past, since India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train is expected to begin operations between Patna and Delhi by the end of December.

The railways are in the final stages of preparation for this historic launch, and passengers are eagerly awaiting the day.

Vande Bharat sleeper train routes

According to a report published in Hindustan, one of the two rakes of the Vande Bharat sleeper being built at the Bengaluru based BEML, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, factory has already been completed. The first rake will leave for Northern Railway on December 12 after which it will undergo a trial run on the Delhi-Patna route.

The high tech train will have a total of 16 coaches with 827 berths, 611 in third AC, 188 in second AC, and 24 in first AC.

Improved interiors and special features

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has been designed with a strong focus on modern facilities. It will feature automatic doors, bio toilets, CCTV cameras, personal reading lights, and premium quality comfortable interiors. The train is designed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour, and it is equipped with advanced safety technologies such as the Kavach system and a crash resistant structure. If required, the number of coaches can be increased to 24.

Vande Bharat sleeper route

The Vande Bharat sleeper is planned to be operated on the lines of the New Delhi Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani Express. It is likely to run six days a week. From Patna, the train will depart in the evening from Rajendra Nagar Terminal and reach Delhi the next morning. The return schedule will be similar to that of the Tejas Rajdhani.

The Danapur division too has confirmed that preparations are underway to begin regular operations of the Vande Bharat sleeper train by the end of this month. Once introduced, it is expected to significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers on the Patna Delhi route.

