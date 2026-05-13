India's billionaire population to expand by 51% in 5 years: What does this mean for luxury homes segment?

Mumbai:

In major luxury hubs across the country, the conversation around housing has already shifted beyond conventional luxury. Developers are quietly redesigning inventory mixes, buyers are stretching ticket sizes without much resistance, and projects once considered ultra-niche are now entering mainstream premium portfolios. The expected 51 per cent expansion in India’s billionaire population over the next five years is likely to deepen that transition rather than merely accelerate it.

Wealth-preservation instrument

What is changing is not simply the number of wealthy buyers entering the market, but the way wealth itself is beginning to influence residential demand. Larger homes, curated living formats, wellness-led communities and branded residences are increasingly being treated as long-duration assets rather than discretionary purchases. In many micro-markets, especially across NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, luxury housing has begun to behave less like cyclical real estate and more like a wealth-preservation instrument.

The timing is significant because the broader housing cycle is already showing signs of premiumisation. According to JLL India, Delhi-NCR recorded a 30 per cent year-on-year rise in housing sales during Q1 2026, while launches surged 64 per cent during the same period, reflecting strong developer confidence despite rising ticket sizes.

According to BK Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers, affluent buyers become far more particular about how they define value in residential real estate.

"Earlier, location alone could close a transaction. Now the discussion extends into privacy, wellness infrastructure, density ratios, service ecosystems and long-term asset positioning. Buyers are not merely looking for bigger homes anymore; they are evaluating whether the project can sustain exclusivity over time and connection to a strong network. This shift encourages us to think more carefully about curation rather than scale alone," Malagi said.

Lifestyle-oriented planning

In Mumbai, the appetite for trophy homes has already altered pricing behaviour across select luxury corridors. Bengaluru’s tech-led wealth creation and Hyderabad’s rapidly expanding affluent base are widening the geography of premium demand. NCR, meanwhile, continues to benefit from both end-user movement and investor participation, particularly in Gurugram’s golf-course-linked micro-markets and low-density projects emerging around the Dwarka Expressway belt.

“There is clearly a structural broadening of the luxury buyer universe underway. We are seeing first-generation entrepreneurs, startup founders, senior professionals and global Indians entering categories that were earlier dominated by old industrial wealth. Their expectations are also very different. Global lifestyle, integrated workspaces, hospitality-grade services and sustainability features are now entering core purchase considerations. This has pushed developers towards more lifestyle-oriented planning instead of purely specification-led luxury," Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group said.

The rise of branded residences is perhaps the clearest signal of that evolution. International hospitality-linked housing projects, once limited to a small set of marquee developments, are becoming central to luxury positioning strategies. For developers, the economics are equally compelling. Luxury projects typically offer stronger margins, faster price appreciation and greater resilience during periods of market moderation. That partly explains why several listed and regional developers have steadily increased their exposure to premium housing over the last two years.

“Luxury housing today is being driven less by speculative sentiment and more by capital allocation behaviour among wealthy households. Buyers in this segment are entering with significantly longer holding horizons and are far less sensitive to short-term fluctuations. That naturally changes project planning as well. Developers are now investing more heavily into architecture, wellness integration, concierge ecosystems and community experiences because the buyer profile itself has become more sophisticated and globally exposed," Prateek Tiwari, MD, Prateek Group, concluded.