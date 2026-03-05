India, Finland sign landmark migration and mobility pact

New Delhi:

India and Finland today signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement to connect the innovation ecosystems of both countries. Addressing a joint press briefing with President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Finland is becoming a preferred destination for Indian students and talent. He further emphasised that the partnership would extend into the entrepreneurial space.

"With this, we are also going to further strengthen joint research and startup collaboration," the Prime Minister added.

Acknowledging Finland's global standing in the academic sector, PM Modi described the country as a "role model in the field of education."

The Prime Minister detailed the specific areas of academic expansion, noting, "Today, we have also agreed to expand research cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education."

He underlined the holistic nature of this bilateral tie, stating, "This means that we are going to deepen our cooperation at every level of human development, from school to industry."

India-European Union Free Trade Agreement

The Prime Minister also said that the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland.

"Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners in areas such as digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability," he said.

Finnish President Stubb is on a four-day visit to India with an aim to shore up bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.