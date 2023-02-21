Inbound travellers from G20 countries visiting India can avail UPI facility at 3 airports: RBI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday started the facility to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local payments using UPI during there stay in India.

To start with, it is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports including Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, RBI informed.

Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets.

Delegates from G20 countries can also avail this facility at various meeting venues, RBI said.

To begin with, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets, the Reserve Bank added.

"Travellers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments," the RBI said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

