Greater Noida to get new underpass soon at Char Murti Chowk, read full plan to reduce traffic jams in city

Greater Noida: The city of Greater Noida (West) will soon witness massive improvements in traffic management as the authority is making all efforts to address the severe congestion between Char Murti Chowk and Ek Murti roundabout,

To address the traffic jams, the Greater Noida authority is making the construction of U-turns and service road expansions near Gaur City 1 and 2 and it is expected to reduce the traffic jams in the area. One U-turn will help in the seamless movement of vehicles from Gaur City to Tigri roundabout and another will ease travel from Noida to Gaur City.

Apart from this, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said there is another plan to construct an underpass soon at the Char Murti Chowk in Greater Noida. In this regard, pre-construction activities like relocation of sewer lines, electrical cables and gas pipelines are underway, the GNIDA said in a statement.

To address the traffic jams in the city, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has prepared a series of measures to resolve the persistent jams in the high-traffic corridor. One of the key change will be the redesigning of Char Murti Chowk to accommodate more traffic. And other plans include reducing the size of the chowk to expand road width, thereby easing bottlenecks.

Apart from this, other measures are being taken up to organise the parking and movement of autos and e-rickshaws are also under consideration, officials said.

The commuters in Greater Noida will witness great relief after the construction of U-turns and service road expansions near Gaur City 1 and 2. These infrastructural developments are expected to significantly reduce waiting time and streamline vehicular movement in the area, officials said.