Good news for homebuyers in Delhi: DDA removes parking charges from flat prices

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced major relief for homebuyers by removing separate parking charges from the total price of flats, including covered parking. The move is expected to reduce flat prices by Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. The decision will take immediate effect in four major housing schemes.

Four major housing schemes to benefit

According to a report by The Times of India, the revised pricing will apply to:

DDA Karmayogi Housing Scheme 2025 (FCFS)

DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (e-auction)

DDA Nagarik Awas Yojana 2026

DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS)

As per the DDA order, parking costs will now be included in the flat’s plinth area rate (PAR). There will be no separate or additional charges for parking, car garages or scooter garages.

Earlier, parking charges were added separately. Now, these costs have been merged into the overall development cost of the housing project.

Refund for existing buyers

Homebuyers who have already purchased flats under these schemes and paid separate parking charges will either receive a refund or have the amount adjusted in their upcoming instalments.

An official explained that since flat payments are made in instalments, the instalment amount will now be lower under the revised pricing structure.

How much cheaper will flats become?

For example, the price of a high-end flat with 11 square metres of parking under the Karmayogi Housing Scheme could be reduced by around Rs 10 lakh. MIG flats may become cheaper by Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Under the Towering Heights Karkardooma scheme, the reduction could be even higher due to larger parking spaces.

The plinth area is calculated based on the total covered area of the flat, including the carpet area, wall thickness and common areas such as community halls.

Impact on Towering Heights Karkardooma scheme

Towering Heights is part of the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Karkardooma scheme. The project includes 1,026 two-bedroom flats, earlier priced between Rs 18 million and Rs 31 million.

Interest in the earlier e-auction was limited due to high reserve prices. With sales now being conducted on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis and at reduced prices, demand is expected to improve.

The new pricing structure is aimed at making home ownership more affordable and boosting housing demand in Delhi.