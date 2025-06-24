Ghaziabad to get makeover with Rs 1,000 crore Hindon Riverfront development: Check details Hindon Riverfront Development: The MP believes that if the Uttar Pradesh government provides even 12.5 per cent of the total funds required for this project, the remaining amount will be arranged by taking a loan from the NCR Planning Board.

Ghaziabad:

Ghaziabad is expected to get a riverfront along Hindon soon. According to reports, efforts have been intensified to build a riverfront on the banks of the river that passes through Ghaziabad. Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg and local MLA Sanjeev Sharma are working on their levels for the Hindon riverfront. Garg had sought a detailed project report for the riverfront. According to reports, the irrigation department has prepared a preliminary report on this. The irrigation department said building the Hindon River Front may cost around Rs 1,000 crore. The Ghaziabad MP has also spoken to the government's Jal Shakti Ministry regarding this matter.

Central Government To Bear 50 Per Cent Of The Expenses

According to the NBT report, Atul Garg said that the central government will provide half the cost for the Hindon riverfront, and the state government will arrange the remaining cost. MLA Sanjeev Sharma has also contacted the Jal Shakti Ministry of Uttar Pradesh.

The MP believes that if the Uttar Pradesh government provides even 12.5 per cent of the total funds required for this project, the remaining amount will be arranged by taking a loan from the NCR Planning Board. He said that the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) will also provide some funds.

Hindon Riverfront To Be Developed On The Lines Of Gomti Riverfront

According to the plan, the riverfront will be developed on both sides, from the Karhera Bridge to the Hindon Barrage railway line in Ghaziabad. The Harnandi River will also be beautified under this project.

The government wants it to be developed on the lines of the Gomti riverfront of Lucknow. Under the project, arrangements for boating will also be made at the riverfront. A children's park and a parking space for vehicles will also be built here. The government also plans to enhance the beauty of the riverfront with musical fountains.