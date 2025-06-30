GDA prepares Rs 193 crore DPR for new ramps on Hindon elevated road to boost connectivity The elevated road includes a downward ramp at Kanawani in Indirapuram and an upward ramp at Vasundhara on the opposite side, providing access to Raj Nagar Extension for commuters.

Ghaziabad:

In a positive development for the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of a 10.3 km Hindon elevated road. The estimated cost of the project, aimed at giving additional access to city commuters, is Rs 193 crore, officials said. Now, the DPR will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking funds. However, these funds (Rs 193 crore) will not be directly invested by the authority, according to GDA officials.

The DPR preparation followed after senior UP Housing and Development Board officials visited the city in April, during which they assessed the need for additional connectivity to the Hindon elevated road for people living under the Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar housing schemes.

10.3 km Elevated Road

Currently, the 10.3 km elevated road starts from near Raj Nagar Extension and remains signal-free until UP-Gate near the East Delhi border. The elevated road includes a downward ramp at Kanawani in Indirapuram and an upward ramp at Vasundhara on the opposite side, providing access to Raj Nagar Extension for commuters.

Hindustan Times quotes GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla as saying, “The DPR has been prepared, and the project involves a cost of about Rs193 crore. Two additional ramps will be added to the elevated road. One will be from the Indirapuram side to take commuters to the elevated road and further to Delhi. The second one will be a ramp off at Vasundhara, which will help commuters get down at Vasundhara.”

“We have sent a list of infrastructure projects to the state government for probable funding from the Centre’s Sixteenth Finance Commission. The extension of the elevated road is also a part of the list. Once the funds get approval, the project will proceed ahead”, Shukla added.

The Housing Board holds two significant land chunks in Vasundhara, totalling approximately 80 acres, which officials plan to develop for group housing and commercial projects.