Gautam Adani meets Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Sai, announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in energy, cement projects

Industrialist and Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Sunday called on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur. Adani announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in the Group's energy and cement projects in the state, the officials said.

Later, a statement was issued by the state's public relations department which stated that Adani met CM Sai at the latter's official residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. During the meeting, Adani announced a planned investment of Rs 60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba and Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, the official release said.

Furthermore, the statement read that the expansion will enhance Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW. In addition to that, the Adani Group chairman also committed Rs 5,000 crore for the expansion and development of the group's cement plants in the state.

Adani assures Rs 10,000 crore over 4 years for education, health

According to the official statement, on the advice of the CM, Adani also assured the state government of a Rs 10,000 crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development and tourism under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and beyond from the Adani Group.

The meeting between CM Sai and Adani also explored potential collaborations in the manufacturing of defence-related equipment along with establishing data centres as well as a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, it said.

