Future-ready homes: From energy savings to green ratings, here are key things buyers now look for

New Delhi:

Walk through any new residential project in the larger metros today, and you’ll notice something different. Homes are no longer being sold only on the strength of location or a checklist of amenities. Builders now talk about energy savings, indoor air standards, sensor-enabled devices, green ratings, and even how a layout can reduce stress inside a crowded household. It feels like the sector has quietly slipped into a new phase, one that blends technology with a rising environmental conscience.

Buyers, especially in the top seven cities, are more informed than ever. Most prospective homeowners turn up after weeks of online research, having compared layouts, certifications, connectivity scores, and even utility consumption projections.

According to Amit Modi, Director, County Group, green-certified housing, in particular, is gaining momentum.

"India’s presence in the global league tables for green construction is becoming stronger, helped by IGBC and GRIHA registrations crossing five-figure marks. These certifications are no longer looked at as niche badges but as assurances of reduced operating expenses. Many certified buildings consume far less electricity and water than conventional ones, and that difference shows up month after month in household budgets,” Modi said.

If sustainability defines the long-term economics, technology shapes daily convenience. Smart locks, app-based controls, and connected appliances have entered mid-range housing much faster than expected. Behind the scenes, the construction and sales processes are being reshaped by property technology. Developers now rely heavily on data tools to track demand trends or refine pricing. Blockchain pilots in land records have shown early promise in reducing verification time.

Even within India, families have reorganised their daily lives in ways that make flexible housing more important. With remote work now stabilising into hybrid arrangements, many households are looking for a quiet study or even an extra nook that can be put to several uses. High-speed internet access, once an afterthought, is a service that has now assumed prominence almost akin to that of water supply.

According to Mitul Jain, Managing Director, SPJ Group, the Indian real estate sector is undergoing a significant transformation where innovation and accountability go hand in hand.

"This shift didn’t happen overnight, as the mix of rising incomes, the experience of the pandemic years, and a generation of buyers accustomed to digital conveniences has reshaped what Indians expect from their homes. The sector is witnessing projects planned and designed with the focus given on intricate detailing, which reflects and enables them as future-ready buildings or homes. The idea of the earlier focus on square footage is giving way to a search for efficiency, health, and long-term value. By integrating smart automation, climate-adaptive design, and sustainable construction, the sector is seeing projects that are not only futuristic and convenient but also resilient, environment-conscious, and built to last,” Jain said.

Biophilic design, though not universally adopted yet, is becoming more visible, with terrace gardens, shaded courtyards, small patches of urban farming, and common spaces that bring natural elements into everyday living.

“A major defining force behind this transition is sustainability as something to show off, but as a practical necessity. Another notable shift is the growing weight assigned to health and well-being in home design. Many families experienced poor indoor air quality during the pandemic and have not forgotten it. This memory has translated into a higher interest in homes that offer cross-ventilation, natural light, and cleaner air. A few years ago, homebuyers asked more questions about clubhouses and parking slots. Now queries on water management and air purification come up far more often,” Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World, concluded.