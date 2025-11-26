India's new Rs 1.20 Lakh crore mountain expressway: Travel to the hills will never be the same again The primary objective behind this route is to strengthen the industrial corridor between the two states and ensure faster movement of people.

In a significant development regarding the connectivity boost in North India, a new expressway is slated to take the travel experience a notch above. Estimated to incur a cost of Rs 1.20 lakh crore, the expressway will connect Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand. Once completed, the upcoming new high-speed corridor will ensure faster travel between the two states, making it safer and more convenient for travellers.

The burden on key routes between Delhi and Dehradun will be significantly reduced, curtailing the travel time along with injecting new energy into tourism, trade, and industrial development in the region.

Greenfield Expressway will traverse major districts

Passing through a highly strategic route, the new Greenfield Expressway will traverse major districts like Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. It will then turn towards Uttarakhand and pass through major cities, including Udham Singh Nagar, Kashipur, and Khatima.

The total proposed length of the expressway is slated to be approximately 240–260 kilometres, with its design supporting a speed of 120 km/h+. After its completion, travel time between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be reduced by 50 per cent.

Travel time to be reduced by upto 3 hours

Journeys that previously took 5–6 hours will take 2.5 to 3 hours. This upcoming expressway is expected to be significantly more weather-resistant, simultaneously reducing the burden on existing highways with heavy traffic.

With the construction of this expressway, a major transformation is expected in sectors like industry, agriculture, and tourism in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This will directly benefit the Kashipur-Rudrapur-Rudrakiyai industrial belt while giving rise to new business opportunities in areas like Saharanpur and Bijnor.

Easier tourism access to Uttarakhand's hilly districts will boost hotel, travel, and local employment. Large companies are likely to gain big from faster transit, which will also increase investment potential.