Food vendor overcharging on train? Here's what IRCTC rules say you can do

New Delhi:

Passengers often buy food and beverages from vendors while travelling on trains. However, there are frequent complaints that vendors charge more than the fixed prices. In such situations, passengers are often unsure about what to do or where to complain. If you have faced this issue, there's no need to worry. Indian Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have laid down clear rules to protect passengers' rights. Knowing these rules can help you avoid overcharging and take action when necessary.

According to IRCTC guidelines, all food and beverage items on trains must be sold at fixed, approved rates. Vendors are not allowed to charge more than the price mentioned in the menu. If any vendor demands extra money, it is considered a violation of the rules.

Displaying 'Menu Card' is mandatory

It is mandatory for every registered vendor to carry a menu card. This card clearly lists the prices of all food and beverage items available. If a vendor refuses to display the menu, this, too, is a violation of the regulations.

Obtaining a bill is your right

It is essential to obtain a bill for any purchase made on the train. The bill contains details regarding the item purchased, its price, and the date of purchase. This bill serves as crucial evidence should you need to lodge a complaint later.

What should passengers do?

Always ask for a bill; don’t pay without it.

Check prices from the menu, question immediately if overcharged.

Report overcharging without delay, file a complaint without delay.

How to file a complaint?

If a vendor demands extra money, you can immediately call or send an SMS to the 139 helpline.

You can also inform the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) or the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on the train.

When filing a complaint, ensure you provide essential details such as your PNR number, coach number, seat number, and the time of the incident to facilitate prompt action.

What action will be taken against the vendor?

If found guilty after investigation, the vendor can be fined.

Their license may be cancelled, and they can be removed from train services.

Will you get a refund?

Yes, if your complaint is found valid, the extra amount charged can be refunded. Therefore, it is essential to always obtain a bill and file a complaint.

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