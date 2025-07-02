FNG Expressway set to kick off soon: Get ready for non-stop travel across 3 NCR cities - Details In a meeting with Public Works Department officials, the minister instructed them to eliminate the paperwork hurdles for the projects, allowing their tenders to be issued as soon as possible.

The construction work of the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG Expressway) project will start soon in Uttar Pradesh’s Faridabad. Apart from this, the pace of construction of the Greenfield Expressway connecting Jewar Airport will also be accelerated. A meeting of the officials from the Uttar Pradesh government was recently held in this regard. In a press conference held at Sector-16 Circuit House in Faridabad on Monday, Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa stated that orders have been issued to Public Works Department officials to expedite work on projects aimed at strengthening the connectivity of Faridabad. He stressed that files which are stuck at the government level will be approved soon.

The project of building the FNG and Faridabad East-West elevated bridge is also included in these.

In a meeting with Public Works Department officials, the minister instructed them to eliminate the paperwork hurdles for the projects, allowing their tenders to be issued as soon as possible. The file has been sent to the government to start the construction of FNG.

The work will start as soon as the approval is received. About 950 crore rupees will be spent on this. A 650-meter-long bridge will be built on the Yamuna. Half of its cost will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government; the remaining half will be borne by the Haryana government.

The Public Works Department has prepared its route and sent it to the government. However, its work will be started as soon as the government approves it.

The minister said that apart from FNG, the Greenfield Expressway will also strengthen the connectivity of NCR, including Faridabad. The government is serious about these projects.

Notably, more than 45 per cent of the work on the green field expressway has been completed. The work on the interchange being built in front of Sector-65 is also progressing rapidly.