GST Council Meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman announces key decisions; 'New GoM on medical health insurance'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired 54th meeting of the GST Council, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi. After the meeting, Sitharaman, along with top Finance Ministry officials, held a press conference briefing about the decisions taken in the meeting.

"The 54th meeting of GST Council took several decisions. The Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation and the GoM on real estate submitted status reports today. Status on online gaming and casinos was submitted. Revenue from online gaming has increased by 412% at Rs 6909 cr in 6 months," she said during the media briefing.

"2 new GoMs (Group of Ministers) have been decided. One is on the medical and health insurance. It will be the rate rationalisation GoM headed by the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar but with newer members added for this limited purpose. We have told them that they will look into this matter and come up with a report by the end of October 2024. The GST council which will meet in November will finalize based on this report which will come from the GoM," the Union Minister stated.

Here are highlights of decisions taken by GST Council