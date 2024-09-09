No tax will be imposed on research grants, confirms Delhi Education Minister Atishi after GST council meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Education Minister Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday confirmed that the Central government has accepted their demand of exempting GST on research grants. She said that the GST council has exempted all educational institutions from paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on research grants received from government and private institutions. She called the latest development, a result of the persistent efforts by the Delhi Government, Punjab Government, and the Aam Aadmi Party to exempt educational institutions from GST on research grants, terming it 'tax terrorism'. The decision was taken during a recent GST Council meeting, where all state governments and the Central Government agreed to the exemption.

Additionally, the council has considered an 18 per cent premium on health insurance, which has been a longing demand of several states. However, the matter has been sent to the Group of Minister (GOM), who will examine the entire issue and make potential recommendations. This decision has been taken to provide relief to the educational institutions and individuals.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said,'' The Delhi Government, Punjab Government and Aam Aadmi Party have been continuously raising this issue that the educational institutions which get research grants should not be subjected to GST. Imposing GST on it is equal to tax terrorism and we are happy that the Central Government as well as all the state governments agreed to this it has been decided that now if any educational institution gets any government grant or research grant from any private institution, the GST Council has decided that no GST will be imposed...Some opposition states have raised the issue that the currently charged 18% premium on health insurance is too high, so there was a consensus in the GST Council that there should be GST reduction, but now this issue has been sent to GoM. GoM will examine the entire issue.''