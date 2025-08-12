FASTag Annual Pass launch on August 15: Check fee, validity and other important details The annual pass will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across national highways throughout the country.

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will launch the FASTag Annual Pass from August 15 to make highway travel more convenient and cost-effective. This pass will enable seamless movement across National Highways, eliminating the need for frequent FASTag recharges or repeated toll payments.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is a newly introduced initiative by the Indian government to make highway travel more affordable and hassle-free for frequent travellers. Launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, this pass allows private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans will need to pay a one-time fee of Rs 3,000 for up to 200 toll crossings or one year of travel, whichever comes first. The Annual Pass is designed to reduce wait times, congestion, and conflicts at toll booths, resulting in a faster and more convenient travel experience for millions of people.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) clarified that those who already have a FASTag will not need to purchase a new FASTag.

How does the FASTag Annual Pass work?

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid only at toll plazas on National Highways (NH) and National Expressways (NE) managed by NHAI — such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, Mumbai–Nashik, Mumbai–Surat, and Mumbai–Ratnagiri routes.

On state highways or municipal toll roads, your FASTag will function normally, and toll charges will apply as usual — for instance, on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg), Atal Setu, Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Bengaluru–Mysore Expressway, and Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway, which are operated by state authorities, not NHAI.

In closed tolling highways such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - where toll collection occurs exclusively at exit points - a single trip includes both entry and exit points. On the other hand, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing would constitute a separate trip.

Users can access any national highway or expressway until the pass's validity ends by renewing their FASTag for Rs 3,000. Once the validity expires, they can recharge it just like the current FASTag system. The pass can also be recharged multiple times if the 200-trip limit within a year is exceeded.

How to get the FASTag Annual Pass

Getting the FASTag Annual Pass is a simple digital process. Here is how to register for it online:

Download the Rajmarg Yatra App or visit the NHAI official website.

Enter your vehicle registration details.

Make sure your existing FASTag is active, valid, and not blacklisted.

Pay the flat Rs 3,000 fee online.

Once the payment is confirmed, your Annual Pass will be linked to your current FASTag.

