Faster travel from Meerut to Prayagraj as 594 km Ganga Expressway nears completion - Details

Uttar Pradesh is slated to get another great expressway soon. According to the new report released by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the construction work of the 594 km long Ganga Expressway is being undertaken at a fast pace, with 88 per cent of the work having been completed already. The UPEIDA report gives the latest progress updates till August 5, 2025.

12 Districts To Be Benefitted

The Ganga Expressway, which begins at NH-334 in Meerut, terminates at the NH-2 bypass in Prayagraj. It covers a total length of approximately 594 kilometres. Benefitting 12 districts, it runs along, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Work Progress Overview

Earthwork: Approximately 99 per cent of the work on the main carriageway has been completed.

This work has been fully completed, with 100 per cent progress.

Updated Work Progress Summary

Out of a total of 1500 structures, 1487 have been successfully completed.

96 per cent of the Wet Mix Macadam (WMM) work stands completed.

Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) has reached 95% completion.

Granular Sub-Base (GSB) work is also 96 per cent complete.

Earlier, on December 18, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur. Aimed at enhancing connectivity between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh significantly, the expressway will a vital role in accelerating the state's industrial development.

The expressway is set to include 14 major bridges, seven railway overbridges (RoBs), and 32 flyovers. Moreover, two primary toll plazas will be established at Meerut and Prayagraj. These toll plazas will be complemented by 15 ramp toll plazas, located at different locations along the expressway.