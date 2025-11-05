Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat set to roll out on Nov 7 — Check full route, timings & key details The Vande Bharat Express, on its return from Bengaluru, is scheduled to reach Palakkad at 11:28 am, and is slated to arrive at Thrissur Station at 12:28 pm.

Bengaluru:

In what comes as good news for commuters in Bengaluru, the new Vande Bharat Express train running between Ernakulam Junction and KSR Bengaluru is slated to begin its services next week, with the official inauguration most likely to take place on November 7, 2025. According to the schedule released by the Railway Board on October 31, the Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 5:10 a.m. The train will arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 1:50 pm. While making its return journey, train no. 26652 will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 pm, reaching KSR Bengaluru at 11:00 pm.

PM Modi is expected to flag off the train

In a statement, a senior railway official said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tentatively slated to inaugurate the four new Vande Bharat trains virtually, including the Bengaluru-Ernakulam train, on November 7.”

“A special service for VIPs and dignitaries will be conducted from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on the day. The date of commencement of regular commercial operations will be announced later,” the official added.

The train will give its services on all seven days of the week, taking eight and a half hours to cover the distance. The Vande Bharat Express will stop at only two stations in Kerala—Palakkad and Thrissur.

The Vande Bharat Express, on its return from Bengaluru, is scheduled to reach Palakkad at 11:28 am, and is slated to arrive at Thrissur Station at 12:28 pm. During its return journey to Bengaluru, the train will arrive at Thrissur at 3.17 pm and at Palakkad at 4.35 pm.

Moreover, the train will also stop at Krishnarajapuram in Karnataka, while in Tamil Nadu, stoppages include stations such as Jolarpettai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, and Salem, according to an Indian Express report.

New Vande Bharat Express Schedule

Stops To Ernakulam Jn (Train No 26651) To Bengaluru (Train No 26652) KSR Bengaluru 5:10 (departure) 23:00 (arrival) Krishnarajapuram 5:23 / 5:25 22:23 / 22:25 Jolarpettai 7:00 1:05 Salem 8:13 / 8:15 19:18 / 19:20 Erode 9:00 / 9:05 18:45 / 18:50 Tiruppur 9:45 / 9:47 18:03 / 18:05 Palakkad 11:28 / 11:30 16:35 / 16:37 Thrissur 12:28 / 12:30 15:17 / 15:20 Ernakulam Jn 13:50 (arrival) 14:20 (departure)

ALSO READ | Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat full route, timings, stops: Check full details here